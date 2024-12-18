Wednesday, December 18, 2024
JCP seeks public feedback on rules for appointment of judges

JCP seeks public feedback on rules for appointment of judges
December 18, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Rules Committee of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan has invited experts and general public to give their input in improving the rules and procedures of appointment of Judges to the top Courts of Pakistan. Chairman, Rules Committee, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail has expressed gratitude to all members of the Rules Committee for their efforts in drafting the proposed rules of procedure for the appointment of Judges to the Supreme Court, the Federal Shariat Court, and the High Courts. He also appreciated the officers of the Secretariat of the Commission in assisting the Committee. The chairperson has also extended thanks to all those who submitted their valuable suggestions and proposals to the Committee. The proposed Judicial Commission of Pakistan (Appointment of Judges) Rules, 2024 have been posted on the official website of the Supreme Court for public comments and feedback. Feedback and suggestions from the general public are encouraged and will be placed before the Commission for consideration at its forthcoming meeting scheduled for the 21st of December, 2024. All comments and feedback should be submitted by the 20th of the current month at the following email address:

