Kaira calls for strengthening political institutions

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party Senior leader and former federal minister for Information and Broadcasting, Qamar Zaman Kaira, stated that if the establishment is to be kept separate from politics, political institutions need to be strengthened. He was addressing students of the People’s Student Federation at Punjab University Law College here on Tuesday. He said that Pakistan stands on its original constitution today because of the Charter of Democracy (CoD). Hatred cannot improve society; instead, respect and tolerance for differing opinions must be cultivated.

He emphasized that conflicts and disputes with institutions cannot resolve issues; listening to others and finding one’s path is the way forward.

He added that history teaches us that revolutionary slogans do not bring about change. He praised the improvement at Punjab University, saying it is commendable that at least one institution is moving toward betterment.

He clarified that the restoration of student unions is part of the PPP manifesto. During their tenure, they had presented a bill in the assembly to restore student unions, but it was hindered by a Supreme Court order. He pledged to ensure the restoration of student unions.

Qamar Zaman Kaira stressed that Pakistan’s problems stem from the absence of leadership emerging from student unions. He promised to convey the issues and demands of students to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The former minister remarked that today, we are distanced from knowledge, dialogue, and tolerance in the world. He urged students not to merely seek degrees but to strive for modern knowledge. “Guns, pistols, or atomic bombs cannot take this country forward; only knowledge can. You are the ones who will run this country, and your challenges are greater than ours.”

Former student leader Raja Munawar called for mutual respect in politics, urging individuals not to waste their energy on belittling others. Other speakers at the PSF event, including Syed Sibte Hassan and Mansoor Kataria, also addressed the gathering.

On this occasion, PPP leaders Usman Malik, Rao Khalid, and Raja Munawar were also present.