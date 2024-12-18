Khuli Kachehri held at Matiari District Accounts Office to address public grievances

HYDERABAD - Deputy Accountant General Sindh Mansoor Ali Siyal, on the directives of the Accountant General Sindh, on Tuesday organized an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the District Accounts Office Matiari to provide immediate solutions to the public issues. During the session, Mansoor Ali Siyal engaged in detailed discussions regarding employees’ concerns and issued on-the-spot directives to address them promptly.

Speaking to journalists afterward, Siyal highlighted that the Sindh government has taken significant steps to resolve issues faced by government employees. He informed that 42 billion rupees had been allocated to address matters related to pensions, GP fund, LPR and other matters to ensure that retired and active government employees do not face unnecessary hardships.

The event was attended by District Accounts Officer Matiari Farzana Kalsoom, Additional District Accounts Officer-I Usman Shaikh, Additional District Accounts Officer-II Shakeel Burero, Accountant Sarfraz Magasi and other officials, who assisted in resolving the grievances.

A large number of people participated in the open court and presented their issues. The initiative was widely appreciated by the public, who expressed the hope that such measures would expedite the resolution of problems faced by government employees.