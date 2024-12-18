KP CM aide criticises govt’s claim of economic recovery

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzzammil Aslam, has said that Pakistan’s industrial development has been frozen due to the current government’s poor policies, and the industrial growth rate was a mere 0.2% in October, based on data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Aslam criticized the government’s claim of economic recovery, pointing out that the 0.6% industrial growth in the first four months of the current year is being touted as a success.

In contrast, during Imran Khan’s government, industrial growth was 12%, exports were booming, and employment was at its peak.

The Advisor said that the country’s economy is currently stagnant, with unemployment at an all-time high, and people are being forced to leave the country. The reduced consumption of electricity and gas is also a clear indication of the economic downturn, he added