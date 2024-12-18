KP CM chairs Razmak Cadet College’s BoD meeting

Peshawar - A meeting of the Board of Governors of Razmak Cadet College, held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair, reviewed the college’s performance, its curricular and extracurricular activities, administrative and financial matters, and other related issues.

Senior officials from the Elementary and Secondary Education and Finance departments, as well as other board members, were in attendance.

During the meeting, a proposal to increase fees to meet the college’s financial needs was presented, but Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur rejected the proposal. Instead, he decided that the provincial government would bear the deficit to prevent any additional financial burden on parents.

“Given the current circumstances, we cannot place further financial strain on parents; the provincial government will provide the required funds,” he remarked.

The board granted in-principle approval for the upgradation of the college’s administrative staff and formed a committee, headed by the Finance Advisor, to finalize the modalities of this upgradation. The board also approved the appointment of three non-official members to the Board of Governors.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced the provision of a solar power system, three coaster vehicles, and an ambulance for the college.

He further directed that the construction of a new auditorium and staff and student apartments be included in the next Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The board also granted in-principle approval for the creation of three new posts to meet the staff requirements of the college.