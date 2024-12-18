KP govt launches 5 more state-of-the-art mobile food testing labs

Peshawar - In another significant step towards providing safe and healthy food items to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government launched five more state-of-the-art mobile food testing laboratories on Tuesday.

The launch ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House, with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, serving as the chief guest. Members of the provincial cabinet, provincial assembly, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development, senior officials from the Food Department, and representatives from international partner organizations also attended the event.

During the briefing, it was explained that these food testing laboratories would provide free testing services for food items in the densely populated districts of the province. It was further mentioned that seven mobile food testing laboratories under the Halal Food Authority are already offering free food testing services at the divisional headquarters level. Ensuring the availability of healthy, clean, and adulteration-free food items is one of the key components of the Chief Minister’s 99-point Awami Agenda.

The participants were informed that the newly launched mobile food testing labs, established at a cost of Rs90 million, are equipped with modern tools, including milk analyzers, arsenic kits for water, refractometers, moisture analyzers, digital refractometers, PH meters, and TDS meters. These laboratories will provide citizens with free quality testing for milk, water, spices, tea, salt, honey, ice cream, juices, and 24 other food items at their doorsteps.

The mobile food testing laboratories are capable of conducting immediate tests on food items and providing instant results via thermal printers. Reports and other relevant data from these inspections are immediately shared with higher authorities through an online dashboard. Additionally, these laboratories can function as portable checkpoints.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister said that the objective of increasing the number of mobile food testing laboratories is to eradicate food adulteration and ensure the provision of quality food to the public. He announced that by June next year, mobile food testing laboratories would be expanded to all districts of the province, and later to the tehsil level. He emphasized that food adulteration is a serious issue and that strict measures would be taken to prevent it effectively. He lamented that, despite being Muslims, some people engage in food adulteration, even though Islamic teachings strictly prohibit such practices. He urged that, as Muslims, we must reform ourselves and adhere strictly to these teachings.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government is committed to ensuring the provision of clean, safe, and adulteration-free food for citizens. He praised the performance of the Halal Food Authority and emphasized the need to enhance its capacity to improve the food safety system. He noted that the addition of five more mobile laboratories would make the food safety system more effective and efficient. These laboratories will not only ensure the availability of clean and safe food but will also prevent undue harassment of businesses.

The Chief Minister instructed that the static food testing laboratory in Peshawar be made operational within one month and assured that the provincial government would provide all necessary resources for this purpose. Once operational, all food items in the province will need to be registered, and no food items will be sold without registration and an NOC from the food testing lab.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also announced regularization of contract employees of the Halal Food Authority. Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, also addressed the ceremony.