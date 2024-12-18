LDA seals 52 properties in crackdown on illegal commercial use

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 52 properties across the city on Wednesday as part of its ongoing operation against illegal commercial use.

Under the direction of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, teams conducted raids in several areas, sealing 20 properties in Gulberg, New Garden Town, and Faisal Town, and 32 properties in Allama Iqbal Town.

The sealed properties include a range of commercial establishments, such as private schools, shops, offices, restaurants, stores, and bakeries.

Before taking action, multiple notices were issued to the property owners, providing them with the opportunity to comply with regulations. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner, Asad ul Zaman.

LDA DG Tahir Farooq stated that the crackdown on illegal commercial buildings and non-compliant property owners would continue without any exceptions.