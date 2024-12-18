Mohsin Naqvi visits King Fahd security college

Federal Minister for Interior paid an official visit to the , where he was warmly received by the institution’s Director General, Major General Dr. Ali Al-Daij.

During his tour of the college, Minister Naqvi lauded its state-of-the-art facilities and praised its Master’s programs for addressing contemporary security challenges. He also commended the college’s five-year strategic plan, recognizing it as a testament to the visionary leadership of Major General Dr. Al-Daij.

In a high-level meeting, both leaders discussed the potential for bilateral exchange programs. Minister Naqvi invited the college’s Master’s graduates to visit Pakistan under an exchange initiative and proposed short-term training opportunities at the for Pakistani graduates.

Calling the college a “remarkable example of Saudi leadership’s innovative and futuristic vision,” Minister Naqvi highlighted its global standing in security education. He also toured the Forensic Science Institute and was briefed on its cutting-edge programs in Artificial Intelligence, Leadership Management, and Security Applications, alongside its international security scholarships.

Minister Naqvi concluded the visit by praising the institution as a global leader in security education and a model of excellence.