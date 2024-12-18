Mohsin Naqvi visits King Fahd Security College in Saudi Arabia

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the King Fahd Security College, where he was warmly welcomed by its Director General, Major General Dr. Ali Al-Daej.

During his extensive tour, Minister Naqvi explored various departments of the college and praised its advanced educational standards. He commended the Master’s programs for their alignment with modern demands and lauded the college’s five-year strategic plan, appreciating the leadership of Major General Dr. Ali Al-Daej.

In a meeting with the Director General, both parties discussed exchange programs, including study tours and training opportunities for graduates from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Minister Naqvi invited the college’s Master’s graduates to participate in study tours in Pakistan and explored proposals for short-term training courses at the King Fahd Security College for Pakistani graduates.

Calling the institution a "state-of-the-art facility," Naqvi highlighted its reflection of Saudi leadership's forward-thinking approach in the security sector.

The minister also toured the Forensic Science Institute and was briefed on its cutting-edge activities. He noted the college’s offerings of Master’s degrees in artificial intelligence, leadership management, and security applications, as well as its provision of security scholarships to international universities.