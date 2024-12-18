Murad urges all provinces to work jointly for betterment of country

Sukkur - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday stressed the importance of all four provinces working together for the betterment of the country, urging leaders to prioritize the nation’s interests over personal agendas.

Speaking to the media persons, he discussed various issues affecting the province. When asked about PTI’s call for civil disobedience, Shah expressed uncertainty, stating that he was unsure whether PTI had withdrawn its call or not.

The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of the Anti-Encroachment Court established at the Arts Centre, directing that it be relocated from its current location. He instructed that, if necessary, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner should vacate their offices.

Sindh CM assured that recruitments in the education sector are being made based on merit, contrary to viral social media videos suggesting otherwise. He paid tribute to martyred journalist Jan Muhammad and announced that many individuals involved in raw material theft have been brought to justice.

The Chief Minister revealed that orders have been issued to build roads, hospitals, and schools in areas cleared of raw materials. He also mentioned that a case is pending in the CCI regarding the canal issue related to Sindh’s water, noting that no work has yet commenced on the canals.

Regarding another development, he announced the inauguration of the seventh centre of the Centre for Autism Rehabilitation and Training, Sindh (C-ARTS) in Sukkur. He congratulated the DPED for establishing the center and expressed his commitment to establishing more C-ARTS centres across the province.