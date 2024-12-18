Wednesday, December 18, 2024
National Forensic Agency Bill 2024 approved by NA

National Forensic Agency Bill 2024 approved by NA
Web Desk
6:02 PM | December 18, 2024
The National Assembly on Wednesday approved the National Forensic Agency Bill 2024, which had already been passed by the Senate.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi presented the bill during the session, which aims to transform the National Forensics Agency (NFA) project into an independent entity to strengthen forensic capabilities across Pakistan.

During the discussion, PPP MNA Shazia Marri raised concerns about the bill, describing it as good legislation but suggesting it required amendments. She cautioned that its provisions could lead to wrongful imprisonment and called for reconsideration. Marri also proposed increasing the fine for government officials who commit errors under the bill to Rs. 0.5 million.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar assured the House that a forensic lab would be established in Islamabad following the bill's enactment. He requested Marri to withdraw her proposed amendments to allow the bill's swift passage.

Following the debate, the National Assembly passed the National Forensic Agency Bill 2024, marking a significant step toward improving forensic services nationwide.

