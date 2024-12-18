National interest should be above everything else, says CM

SUKKUR - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah knocked on the doors of houses in Union Council New Sukkur today and asked residents to administer polio drops to their children. Speaking on the occasion, he pledged to eradicate polio and walk side by side with the world. Later, Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated new Center for Autism Rehabilitation and Training, Sindh Unit in Sukkur. Syed Murad Ali Shah also attended the IBA ceremony in Sukkur today. Addressing on the occasion, he said Sindh government has allocated five hundred million rupees for People’s Information Technology Program during current financial year.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday stressed the importance of all four provinces working together for the betterment of the country, urging leaders to prioritize the nation’s interests over personal agendas. While talking to media, he discussed various issues affecting the province. When asked about the PTI’s call for civil disobedience, Shah expressed uncertainty, stating that he was unaware whether the PTI had withdrawn its call or not. The chief minister also addressed the issue of the Anti-Encroachment Court established in the Arts Center, instructing that it be shifted from its current location. He directed that, if necessary, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner should vacate their offices. CM assured that recruitments in the education sector are being made on merit, contrary to viral social media videos suggesting otherwise. He paid tribute to martyred Journalist Jan Muhammad and announced that many raw material robbers had been brought to justice.

The CM revealed that orders have been given to build roads, hospitals, and schools in areas cleared of raw materials. He also mentioned a case pending in the CCI regarding the canal issue on Sindh water, noting that no work has commenced on the canals yet. About another development, he said that today he has inaugurated the seventh center of the Center for Autism Rehabilitation and Training, Sindh (C-ARTS) in Sukkur. He also congratulated the DPED on establishing the center and expressed his commitment to establishing more C-ARTS centers across the province. Previously, Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah kicked off his visit to Sukkur with a door-to-door campaign to eradicate polio here on Tuesday. He was accompanied by provincial ministers, including Syed Nasir Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, and others, the chief minister personally knocked on doors in Union Council New Sukkur, urging parents to administer polio drops to their children.

Emphasizing the importance of vaccination, Syed Murad Ali Shah told parents, “Polio drops ensure a healthy future by saving your children from becoming disabled.” He acknowledged the hesitation of some parents and reassured them, “I have knocked on your door due to your hesitation. You should administer polio drops to your children,” said chief minister Sindh.

The chief minister administered polio drops to children himself, demonstrating his commitment to eradicating the disease. “We are a great nation, and we have pledged to eradicate polio and walk side by side with the world,” he declared.

Shah expressed his appreciation for the hard work of his polio teams, saying, “Today, I am in the field with my polio teams. I salute their hard work by joining the two-door campaign.”

The chief minister’s efforts to eradicate polio in Sindh reflect the government’s dedication to improving public health and well-being in the province.