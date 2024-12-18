National security takes priority over internet access: Shaza Fatima

Minister of State for Information Technology (IT), Shaza Fatima, addressed the National Assembly on Wednesday, emphasizing that national security remains the government's top priority.

Speaking about the suspension of internet services, Shaza defended the decision to block X (formerly Twitter), noting that less than two percent of Pakistan's population uses the platform.

"The enemy is always prepared for cyber-attacks, and it is our responsibility to prevent them," she explained. "The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) must address sensitive content related to religious and social issues, as such material fosters hatred and division in society. Ensuring the safety of our citizens is paramount."

Reiterating the importance of national security, Shaza stated, "There is nothing more important than protecting the nation. The regulatory system is activated in response to security concerns. I don't have a single button to shut down the internet, nor do we derive any pleasure or benefit from these actions."

She clarified that internet service disruptions were limited to specific areas based on data provided by provincial home offices, ensuring minimal inconvenience to users across the country. "We strive to minimize the impact on technology users. I apologize for any inconvenience caused," she added.

The state minister also stressed the government's commitment to safeguarding national data from cyber-attacks. "X was shut down on the Interior Ministry's instructions and not as an attack on freedom of expression. If that were the goal, platforms like TikTok and Facebook would have been targeted as well," she remarked.

Shaza concluded by addressing the criticism faced by the government, stating, "The language used against us is intolerable, but we remain focused on maintaining security and harmony in the country."