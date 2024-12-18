OGRA determines to increase gas price upto 25.78pc for FY 2024-25

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has determined a hike of upto 25.78 percent in the prescribed gas prices of both the Sui companies for the financial year 2024-25, which will burden the consumers by Rs137.624 billion.

The OGRA has determined an increase of 25.78 percent in the prescribed prices of Sui Southern Company Limited and 8.71 percent for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), said OGRA in two separate decisions on Estimated Revenue Requirement (RERR) of SNGPL & SSGCL for FY 2024-25 issued here Tuesday. The decision will burden the consumers of SSGCL and SNGPL with an additional Rs137.624 billion.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, under Section 8(2) of OGRA Ordinance, 2002, has determined the Review of Estimated Revenue Requirement (RERR) of SNGPL & SSGCL for FY 2024-25. Both determinations have been sent to federal government for receipt of category-wise natural gas sale price advice as required under Section 8(3) of the OGRA Ordinance, said a decision issued by OGRA here.

The OGRA has determined a hike of Rs361.26 per MMBTU or 25.78 percent in the prescribed gas prices of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL). According the decision, SSGCL had requested for a hike of 208.67 percent to Rs4,325.24 per MMBTU from the existing Rs1410.25 per MMBTU. However, the regulator has determined a hike of Rs361.26 per MMBTU from the existing Rs1410.25 per MMBTU to Rs1762.51 per MMBTU. In its petition the SSGCL has projected revenue requirement of Rs401.655 billion for FY 2024-25, however OGRA determined Rs319.481 billion. Similarly, the company has sought Rs502.981 billion as an adjustment for previous year revenue shortfall, however the regulator allowed Rs48.853 billion Sale Revenue at current prescribed price.

For SNGPL, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has determined a hike of Rs142.45 per MMBTU or 8.71 percent in the prescribed gas prices. According the decision, SNGPL had requested for a hike of 10.68 percent in the prescribed prices from the existing Rs1635.90 per MMBTU to Rs1810.38 per MMBTU. However, the regulator has determined a hike of Rs142.45 per MMBTU from the existing Rs1635.90 per MMBTU to Rs1778.35 per MMBTU. In its petition the SNGPL had projected revenue requirement of Rs580.744 billion for FY 2024-25, however OGRA determined Rs527.548 billion. Similarly, the company had not sought any adjustment for previous year revenue shortfall, however the regulator allowed Rs50.803 billion.

Through the above said determination, federal government has been requested for advice on category-wise sale prices, said OGRA. Any revision, as advised by federal government, shall be accordingly notified by OGRA. Till such time the existing category-wise natural gas sale prices shall continue to prevail, it added.

Under section 8(3) of the ordinance, the federal government is required to advise the authority, within 40 days of advice from the authority of revision of prescribed prices, the minimum charges and the sale price for each category of retail consumers, for notification in the official Gazette by the authority. If the federal government fails to advise the authority within the specified time, the authority under section 8(4) is empowered to notify the category wise sale prices.