Open spaces and food stalls: Karachi is experiencing a new environmental feel 

Pakistan’s Coastal city, Karachi has an attraction that very few can deny. Be it residents from interior, the locals or those travelling from other places, Karachi has a magnetism which cannot be pinpointed in tangible terms. Is it the pull of the sea? Is it the people? Is it job oppurtunities? Or is it that people from all socio-economic classes can work and thrive? The answer is simple, it is a Metropolis and like any other Metropolis of the world, the city has much to offer, apart from the shoreline to affordable living, the job opportunities in this city are immense, so no one actually sleeps hungry, and majority have a roof over their head.

The city has expanded exponentially due to this reason, and there are quite a few places where one could go to enjoy oneself, in the past, and maybe for youngster could enjoy a bit of street cricket back in the 80s, which also gave those very youngsters a chance to achieve world fame. The expansive land offered that respite, but as with all financial hubs of the world, the lands were replaced by high-rise buildings. For adults it might have been a welcome sight, but for the children, it was not the case, as the open spaces shrunk, their mobility and sense of freedom was stifled.

Karachi is home to millions and most live in high-rise buildings, shop in areas where there is little room for youngsters to play and while eating out is considered by many as an outing, the places are not very spacious. The long awaited winter is finally here, and with it comes the festive season, be it weddings, school breaks, or new year’s eve, which bring people out to explore, to shop and to have a merry time.

However, what about the youngsters? Do they enjoy themselves? If one were to observe their body language, it seems quite apparent they don’t seem to enjoy themselves, as they can be heard screaming, while the grownups are busy walking the crowded streets, the children feel stifled. This was also true about their parents, who probably did not enjoy going out as well as there were no places to run or play.

However, things are changing, as the ‘city of lights’ its claiming its past glory as the ‘city that never sleeps’, places are being constructed or revamped to keep this very important aspect in mind, to offer people open spaces, where they feel secure. DHA Karachi took its first step, when it revamped Phase 2 market to provide people an outdoor dining experience where they could freely sit and enjoy their cup of tea or a burger without any fear, because of security being present in that area.

Even though the mega city is termed by many as a ‘concrete jungle’, DHA Karachi has taken steps to ensure open and safe spaces for its residents and visitors alike. DHA Karachi is very aware of this fact and for that specific reason, Phase 8 is being developed along those lines. Zulfiqar Avenue and Murtaza Commercial have a new open space by the name of Creek Walk. Special emphasis has been placed on beautification of the area, which is 100 acres of land. Special walkways, footpaths, piazzas have been constructed there, in order to facilitate the people be it residents of the area or people coming from different parts of the city, to enjoy the crisp evening breeze. Food kiosks have also been introduced there, with a variety to choose from, be it a shot of Turkish coffee, a Latte, or a Chinese ‘Hotpot’, there is a lot to offer.

Those who just want to experience the skyline with open spaces, can stroll in the area, the best part is that there is security and janitorial staff to keep the area spick and span. As soon as dusk approaches, the area is lit up which adds to its appeal, the fountains tell a magical story, that of fairytales, the walkways, are specially designed for people with all age groups in mind. People love to come and stroll down these paths as they know they are secure, the children, on the other hand, seem ecstatic as they can run around and enjoy the open space, their parents seem very comfortable as they know that their children are in protected environment. The added benefit of Creek Walk is that there are food kiosks, so there is something for everyone.

Nazia, a resident of Defence came with her toddler, she ordered a fresh cup of hot cappuccino and sat down, a smile on her face as she saw her toddler walking about, Nazia says,” you know this is what we needed, a safe and secure space where we can actually sit and relax and watch my kid play. I am very impressed at the fine detailing of Creek Walk, as they have something for everyone, my child is in a secure environment, and I am enjoying a cup of coffee in this crisp weather, it’s akin to streets abroad, and I am excited that this whole area is being developed with this in mind.” Nazia’s excitement is understandable as Karachi is a Metropolis and there are every day stressors which only one who lives here can understand. Open spaces are much needed in a city which has been termed as a ‘concrete jungle’.

People at kiosks are also very excited as they set up their shops and their wares, “it’s so good to be serving outside, outdoor dining is so rare in Karachi as there aren’t any open spaces, it’s good for business too and the weather is so pleasant, I am really enjoying serving here, in the café though it’s a pleasant experience, there is a lot of noise, as you know the area is closed, here people are laughing and having a good time, it’s perfect”, Ali exclaims, with a smile on his face.

Kashif is busy taking pictures, “I love photography, especially during dusk or post dusk, the way this is lit up, and with fountains in the background it’s really beautiful, it would make an excellent spot for a proper photo-shoot, and this was much needed.” Majority of the people visiting Creek Walk were busy making videos or clicking away as the entire ambience is so well crafted.

Music also plays a key role in keeping the place interesting and music was playing in the background, which gave it the impression of a celebration which has been long awaited, not to forget, there is live jamming as well, so those who want to practice their vocal cords to impress others, can always try their hand there.

Open spaces, walkways, green spaces, food kiosks and music makes Creek Walk very unique and a huge source of attraction for people, As Karachi experiences the cold wave of December, this area, gives a respite to the dreariness that winter is sometimes associated with. DHA Karachi’s well thought out strategy to create such a space for residents and nonresidents alike is applauded by all who have visited. However, one must also consider that with such a freedom comes a responsibility, a responsibility to the people visiting Creek

Walk to not throw their litter around.