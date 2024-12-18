Pak-Saudi Cooperation

Interior Minister Mohsen Naqvi’s meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud bin Naif, in Riyadh has proven fruitful, with both sides pledging to enhance security cooperation. It is imperative for Pakistan to solidify its longstanding relationship with Saudi Arabia, which has been characterised by mutual support and shared interests. Saudi Arabia has consistently played a key role as an economic partner, with its recent financial assistance providing much-needed stability to Pakistan’s economy. In return, Pakistan has contributed security and military expertise, offering strategic benefits that have strengthened this partnership.

However, it is no longer enough to maintain this relationship purely at a bilateral state level. Both nations must focus on strengthening operational cooperation in areas that affect day-to-day lives. Given Pakistan’s significant role as a source of migrant workers in Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf, closer collaboration on issues such as immigration, human rights, and law enforcement is essential. Large diasporas can become insular if not managed effectively, creating parallel systems of social and economic support that often devolve into illegal activities. This has been a challenge for many nations that have historically welcomed immigrant populations, struggling to ensure integration rather than isolation. Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, face similar issues, with concerns about rising criminal activities, particularly drug smuggling, involving some members of these large diaspora groups.

Joint efforts between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to tackle this problem will benefit both nations. Strengthening cooperation to combat drug-related crimes will bolster Saudi Arabia’s ongoing eradication campaigns while also addressing the root causes of such issues within Pakistan. This will ensure that the vast majority of the Pakistani diaspora—law-abiding citizens who work hard to support their families and contribute positively to both countries—are not tainted by the actions of a few.

Such collaboration will not only address immediate concerns but will also reinforce the trust and goodwill that have long defined Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties, ensuring the relationship remains robust, mutually beneficial, and equipped to face modern challenges.