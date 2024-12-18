Pakistan-India cricket and SAFF games

Pakistan’s media must address the ambiguity surrounding India’s refusal to play cricket matches in Pakistan. The BCCI has cited security concerns and proposed a hybrid model for tournaments. However, no official letter from the Indian government corroborates this stance. If such a letter exists, it should be made public, whether by the Indian or Pakistani media.

If the Indian government has indeed instructed the BCCI not to send its team to Pakistan, it should also have informed the Pakistan Sports Board of its position regarding other events, such as the SAFF Games scheduled for February 2025 in Lahore, with additional venues in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad, and Sialkot.

The PCB has repeatedly urged the ICC to provide written clarification from the BCCI on this matter, but no official response has been received. Pakistan’s High Commission in India must pursue this issue formally. Without clear documentation, it seems the BCCI itself may be unwilling to participate in events hosted in Pakistan.

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN,

Karachi.