Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims for visit to Katas Raj, Chakwal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, has issued 84 visas to a group of Indian Pilgrims for their visit to the sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab scheduled to take place from 19-25 December 2024. Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding yatra and a fulfilling journey, according to a press release issued on Tuesday. Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals/occasions. The issuance of pilgrimage visas is in line with the policy of Government of Pakistan to facilitate visits to religious shrines and promoting interfaith harmony, the press release added.