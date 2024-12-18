PCB announces local player category renewals for HBL PSL 10

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the category renewals for 87 local players ahead of the HBL PSL 10. Three Test cricketers – Hasan Ali (Karachi Kings), Mohammad Amir (Quetta Gladiators), and Saim Ayub (Peshawar Zalmi) – along with international player Usama Mir (Multan Sultans) have been promoted from Diamond to Platinum category. Platinum category players include Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan (Islamabad United), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans), and Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi). The Diamond category consists of 16 players, including four from Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, three each from Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, and two from Peshawar Zalmi, while Lahore Qalandars have one. The Gold category features 30 players, with Peshawar Zalmi having the most – seven.