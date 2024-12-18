PFA raids Tollinton Market

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday seized 980 kilograms of diseased and dead chicken and destroyed it during its ongoing crackdown here at . In its continued efforts to ensure the provision of quality food to the residents of Lahore, food safety teams, under the directives of DG PFA Asim Javed, inspected 55,000 kilograms of meat and a case has been filed against the perpetrators. The culprits were involved in purchasing diseased chickens, processing them into meat, and supplying them to the market.

A large quantity of dead and diseased chickens was recovered and destroyed. The severe violation of food safety regulations led to the filing of a legal case.

DG of the Punjab Food Authority, Asim Javed, emphasized that the food business can only be conducted in compliance with the regulations set by the Punjab Food Authority. He reiterated that a public-friendly policy would be followed for those adhering to the rules, while strict action would be taken against violators.

She paid tribute to the services of all polio workers and urged them to work harder for the discharge of duties. She appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the polio workers.

“Anti-polio vaccination is very important to save children from lifelong disability, she noted adding that it was government’s resolve to make Punjab completely polio-free. The CM termed it necessary to ensure an effective vaccination campaign at all entry points of the province.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed to carry out vaccination of children traveling at railway stations and bus stands. She said that cold-chain transportation should be ensured as per SOPs during the drive in all districts. She directed to ensure comprehensive and effective planning to eliminate environmental samples of polio virus. She also issued instructions to set up special camps for vaccination in hospitals and prominent places in other cities including Lahore.