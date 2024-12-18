Wednesday, December 18, 2024
PM honors Lance Naik Mahfuz Shaheed’s sacrifice

Web Desk
12:36 PM | December 18, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid homage to Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary, lauding his unparalleled bravery during the 1971 war.

“While defending the Wahga border in 1971, Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz Shaheed displayed extraordinary courage, pushing back the enemy forces,” said the Prime Minister.

He further remarked that Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz Shaheed dismantled the enemy’s arrogance of superiority with his determination and valor.

Describing him as a symbol of patriotism, the Prime Minister stated, “Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz Shaheed stood as an impregnable wall, thwarting the malicious intentions of the enemy and safeguarding our beloved homeland.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that his unwavering commitment to the nation and ultimate sacrifice for its defense serve as a guiding light for future generations.

“Along with the entire nation, I take immense pride in the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces and their families,” the Prime Minister added.

He reaffirmed that the Pakistani nation will never forget the sacrifices made by its armed forces for the defense of the motherland.

