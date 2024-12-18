PM orders crackdown on human trafficking and illegal migration networks

The Prime Minister has issued directives for stringent action against individuals involved in human trafficking and deceiving innocent Pakistanis into using illegal means to migrate abroad. The Prime Minister has also requested a detailed report on all incidents worldwide in the past year where Pakistanis were found to be involved.

Expressing strong displeasure over the slow response in taking action against these elements following the 2023 boat tragedy, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for urgent measures. He has instructed that action be taken against officers responsible for the delay in addressing the human trafficking issue.

In a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister regarding the drowning incident of Pakistanis in Greece, which claimed the lives of 262 Pakistanis, he stressed that human trafficking tarnishes Pakistan's image globally and called for solid steps to curb this menace.

The Prime Minister expressed concern over the recurrence of such incidents due to sluggish actions in the past and termed it a cause for deep reflection. He also ordered the immediate implementation of the IBMS (Integrated Border Management System) to track and prevent illegal migration.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the actions taken so far to combat human trafficking. It was reported that 174 cases have been presented in court, with 4 resulting in convictions. However, the Prime Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of action against those involved in this heinous crime.

The Prime Minister has also sought details of the public awareness campaign launched to educate citizens about the dangers of illegal migration. He directed the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to present a report on all incidents involving Pakistanis in the past year.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister urged increased cooperation with international organizations to prevent such incidents in the future. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Ahsan Khan Cheema, Ataullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ihsan Afzal, and senior officials.