PM takes notice of medicine shortage in clashes-hit Parachinar

| Shehbaz Sharif says cut in interest rate to help boost investment in Pakistan | Applauds record current account surplus | Praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts for peace in Gaza, Lebanon.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Ministries of Health and Interior to take immediate steps regarding shortage of medicines and their supply in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Parachinar.

On Tuesday, aid flights landed in clashes-hit Parachinar city in Kurram district where thousands of people have been stranded because of clashes that have killed more than 130 people since last month.

Scores are wounded and many displaced in the weeks-long clashes, as heavy exchange of fire and arson continued in the Kurram tribal district. The clashes started in the wake of an attack on a convoy that claimed at least 43 lives on November 21.

Residents reported food and medicine shortages in parts of Kurram district, which borders Afghanistan, as the government struggles to end a reignited feud between tribes stemming from decades-old tensions over farmland. While presiding over a meeting the federal cabinet in Islamabad, he also instructed to contact the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in this regard. The cabinet, on the recommendation of Ministry of Law and Justice also approved the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2024, which will be sent to the Parliament for approval. Under the amendments, audio-video statements of the witnesses could be recorded. Moreover, women below twelve years and men above seventy years, physically and mentally disabled persons can record the statement at their own convenient places. Under the amendments, the trial court will decide the case within one year and in case of delay, the concerned High Court will be made answerable. Similarly, the Appellate Court will be bound to give its verdict within six months t one year on any appeal.

The meeting was informed that hundred percent implementation of e-office has been done in eighteen divisions of the federal government. It was further told that if e-office is implemented in letter and spirit, it can save up to 230 million rupees in terms of stationery and petrol.

The cabinet approved the National Registration and Biometric Policy Framework 2024 and establishment of Intellectual Property Tribunal, Quetta on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Law and Justice respectively.

The cabinet, on the recommendations of the Petroleum Ministry, also approved the amendments in Form EL 01 of the Explosives Rules, 2010 regarding licenses for the manufacture of high density explosives.

On the recommendations of the Ministry of Energy, the Cabinet further approved shifting of Upper Kohistan District, Lower Kohistan District and Kolai Pals Kohistan District from Peshawar Electric Supply Company to Hazara Electric Power Company.

The cabinet, on the recommendations of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, approved the inclusion of the clause of oath regarding finality of the Prophethood (SAWW) in the marriage certificate within the limits of Islamabad Capital Territory.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the central bank’s announcement of cut in the interest rate by 2% to 13% would help boost investment in the country and stimulate the economic growth.

“Taking advantage of the good news on economic front, we should first promote domestic investment, as a result the foreign investment will automatically come to the country,” the prime minister said while chairing a cabinet meeting.

The meeting began with the recitation of Fateha for the eternal peace of Siddiq-ul-Farooq and a policeman who was martyred in Karak during a terrorist attack on polio workers’ team.

Addressing the persistent challenge of polio eradication, the prime minister regretted that while the polio virus had been nearly eradicated worldwide, Pakistan still faced obstacles in becoming a polio-free country.

He stressed the need to overcome these challenges and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating the disease. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of Pakistani lives in the recent boat capsizing incident near Greece.

Welcoming the recent positive indicators, the prime minister noted that the policy rate had been reduced by 2% to 13%, which would provide relief to businesses and investors. He described this as a “welcoming sign” for the economy, expressing optimism that it would encourage investment and stimulate growth.

He further highlighted that the inflation rate had dropped to its lowest level since 2018, a significant development for the economy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over achieving a record current account surplus in November.

“For the first time in 10 years, Pakistan’s current account surplus reaching US$729 million in November 2024 is extremely encouraging for the national economy,” the prime minister (PM) said in a press statement issued by the PM House. He highlighted that the cut in the policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), gradual decline in the inflation rate and increase in the current account surplus were clear evidence of the government’s positive economic policies.

“Pakistan’s position in the international economic market will strengthen with a record increase in the current account surplus,” the prime minister added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan’s continued support to all efforts against the sufferings and human rights violations of the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

He was talking to Saudi delegation of the Shura Council led by Chairman of the Council Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, which called on him in Islamabad today.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister commended Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for hosting the Arab-Islamic Summit, which reinforced the Muslim Ummah’s call for peace in Gaza, Lebanon and in the region.

Shehbaz Sharif said that we are active in expanding economic and financial ties with Saudi Arabia as agreements worth two point eight million dollars have been signed between the two countries, in which work has been started on many aspects.

He expressed hope that both the countries will start getting the fruits of these agreements soon.

He highlighted the role of two point five million Pakistani’s community in Saudi Arabia and said that they act as a profound bridge between the two countries.

Commenting on the Pak-Saudi relationship, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan’s longstanding relationship with Saudi Arabia is a very important pillar of its foreign policy.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Government and people of Pakistan deeply appreciate the assistance provided by Saudi Arabia in difficult times. He added that parliamentary exchanges are very important to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

He extended felicitations to Saudi Arabia for winning the right to host the “FIFA World Cup 2034” and said that I am sure that Saudi Arabia will organize the event in best manner.

The Prime Minister also expressed good wishes to the custodians of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Meanwhile, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said on Tuesday that huge stocks of life saving medicines were dispatched to Kurram district.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government would ensure uninterrupted supply of life saving drugs and edible items to Kurram.

Talking to delegation of grand peace jirga here, the chief minister aide said that opening of Parachinar-Peshawar road was linked with handing over of heavy weapons and dismantling of bunkers.

He said peace in Kurram cannot be restored unless bunkers were dismantled.

He said that efforts were on to address the concerns regarding returns of heavy weapons, adding the area have to be cleared from anti aircraft weapons, missiles and RPGs for durable peace in Kurram.

