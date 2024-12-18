Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Positive criticism by writers deserves encouragement: Governor Punjab

APP
December 18, 2024
RAWALPINDI - Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that writers who highlight social, moral and political issues through their writings and present feasible suggestions for their possible solutions deserve full encouragement and appreciation.  “As Governor of a province, it has always been my endeavor to keep the positive suggestions and positive criticisms of writers and poets for improving the performance of government institutions and solving the problems faced by the people,” he said.  He underscored that writers, being a sensitive segment of our society, show the real picture of society which is reflected from their writings.

Governor Punjab expressed these views while talking to Deputy Director Public Relations Rawalpindi Tabinda Saleem, who met the Governor of Punjab and presented the governor her new book “Lafz Boltay Hain.”

Tabinda Saleem told the Governor  Punjab that her upcoming book contains social and public issues and their possible solutions and suggestions

