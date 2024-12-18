PPP slams govt over internet disruptions, social media bans in NA

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a key coalition partner, criticized the government in the National Assembly for sluggish internet speeds and the closure of social media platforms.

During the session, PPP MNA Shazia Marri voiced her frustration, stating, "The internet speed has been destroyed, and the ministry is in complete disarray. What kind of firewall is this, and who is accountable?"

She further expressed her dissatisfaction with a sarcastic remark: "It's laughable that the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill is being introduced when there's barely any functioning internet."

Adding to the criticism, PPP’s Abdul Qadir Patel questioned the severe impact on businesses, saying, "Why has the internet been reduced to such a poor state? IT-related businesses have suffered losses amounting to billions. I’ve never seen a ministry in such dire condition."

In response, the Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Division assured the assembly that restrictions on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) would be lifted once the Ministry of Interior confirmed stability in the situation.