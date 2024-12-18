PR records all-time high revenue of Rs37.5b in five months: CEO

Wednesday, December 18, 2024
December 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Aamir Ali Baloch has stated that the organization is steadily progressing towards greater success and improvement. Through better train operations and strategic measures, Pakistan Railways has achieved significant milestones over the past two years. These include increased revenue and train services alongside a substantial reduction in operational costs, he said in a press statement  issued here on Tuesday. During the first five months of the fiscal year 2024-25, Pakistan Railways recorded an all-time high revenue of Rs37.5 billion. This marks a 15% increase compared to Rs32.9 billion earned during the same period last year. The CEO further highlighted that Pakistan Railways also set revenue records in the previous fiscal year, which, he expressed confidence, will be surpassed this year as well. Additionally, despite an increase in the number of trains during the initial five months of FY 2024-25, fuel expenses were reduced by 13.57%, a significant achievement.

Aamir Ali Baloch reaffirmed the commitment to achieving the government’s target of Rs109 billion, emphasizing continued dedication and efficiency within Pakistan Railways.

