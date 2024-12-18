Wednesday, December 18, 2024
President, PM pledge to further cement Pak-UAE ties

MATEEN HAIDER
December 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), describing the relationship as a bond rooted in “faith, trust, and mutual respect.”

The President was addressing a reception held here to mark the UAE’s 53rd National Day, “Eid Al Etihad”. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, members of the diplomatic community and government officials attended the event.  Addressing the occasion, the President said that Pakistan wanted to enhance cooperation with the UAE in key sectors, such as information technology, renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism. He invited UAE businesses to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s economy, including the Pakistan Stock Exchange, renewable energy, and other promising sectors as it offered an investment-friendly environment.

The President highlighted that the Pak-UAE relations had flourished into a trustworthy strategic partnership, encompassing political, economic, and social dimensions. He added that the UAE was one of Pakistan’s most significant economic partners and one of the largest investors in the country.“The recent signing of multiple agreements in diverse sectors, including maritime, logistics, and aviation, reflects the UAE’s unwavering support and confidence in Pakistan’s economic potential,” the President said, expressing optimism for deepened bilateral cooperation.  

Highlighting the historic ties between the two nations, the President noted that Pakistan was the first country to establish diplomatic representation in the UAE even before its formal formation. He expressed gratitude for the UAE’s consistent support during Pakistan’s difficult times.  

The President appreciated the contributions of the 1.8 million strong Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, who continue to play a vital role in the development of both the countries. “This people-to-people connection exemplifies the mutual trust and goodwill between our countries,” he added.

In his address on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for territorial integrity and sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates.

He said, today we celebrate remarkable journey of the UAE towards progress and prosperity as well as unwavering support and friendship with the people of Pakistan. He said Pakistan is immensely proud of unimaginable achievements which the UAE has undertaken in the last few decades under the visionary leadership of its President Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Neyan, who was not only a great friend of Pakistan, but deeply love the people of Pakistan.

He said the proactive approach of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan towards transforming UAE along with the rulers of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid has rarely made a great place for the UAE in the comity of nations.

He said that UAE and Pakistan are two brotherly countries.

He said we are very grateful to the UAE for being host to a large number of Pakistanis.

The Prime Minister also extended gratitude to the UAE leadership for opening visa facility.

He assured that Pakistan and the UAE together will march and make this friendship to touch highest level of friendship and brotherhood.

