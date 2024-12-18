Prime minister’s message on International Migrants Day

Today, Pakistan joins the global community in observing International Migrants Day. This day serves as an opportunity to recognize the immense contributions of migrants, reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safeguarding their rights and dignity, and promote their well-being.

For decades, Pakistan has welcomed migrants with open arms while also taking pride in the growing number of Pakistanis living abroad. Whether in education, employment, business, or tourism, overseas Pakistanis have distinguished themselves as ambassadors of the nation, enhancing its global reputation.

Migrants not only contribute to the development and prosperity of their host countries but also serve as a lifeline for their homelands. Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis play a pivotal role in Pakistan's economic stability. In just the first two months of the fiscal year 2024-25, Pakistan received $5.94 billion in remittances, reflecting the enduring dedication and love of expatriates for their homeland.

The Government of Pakistan is fully committed to the welfare and empowerment of overseas Pakistanis. We have taken significant measures to facilitate them, protect their rights, and ensure timely justice. The enactment of the Overseas Pakistanis Property Act 2024 is a landmark step to secure the rights and properties of expatriates.

In recognition of their invaluable contributions, we introduced the Mohsin-e-Pak Awards, a prestigious national honor that celebrates the services of overseas Pakistanis for both Pakistan and their host communities.

As we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of migrants, it is equally important to acknowledge the challenges they face, including separation from their homeland, exploitation, and discrimination. Ensuring the protection, dignity, and inclusion of overseas Pakistanis, regardless of where they are in the world, is our shared responsibility.

On this International Migrants Day, we renew our commitment to advocating for the rights of migrants, eliminating exploitation, and fostering an environment where migration becomes a symbol of opportunity and progress for a brighter future.

Pakistan Zindabad!