PSB awards Rs5 million to Paralympic medalist Haider Ali

LAHORE - The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has awarded a cash prize of PKR 5 million to Haider Ali, who won a bronze medal for Pakistan at the Paralympics.

This cash award was granted under the PSB’s newly approved policy, which was recently implemented following the board approval.The cheque for the cash prize was presented to Haider Ali by Rana Sanaullah Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sanaullah commended Haider Ali’s dedication and perseverance, adding that his achievement has made the entire nation proud. He further emphasised that the government remains committed to promoting sports and encouraging athletes through such initiatives. The DG PSB and other officials also lauded Haider Ali’s accomplishment, describing the award as recognition of his exceptional performance and contributions to the country. Under the new policy, other athletes who excel at national and international levels will also be rewarded for their achievements.