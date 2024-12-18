PSCF Chairman calls for Champions Trophy in Pakistan; slams ICC, BCCI for political interference

Mr. Muhammad Iftikhar Ilahi, Chairman of the Pakistan Sports Culture Federation (PSCF), has called for the to be held in Pakistan and condemned the political interference of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In a press statement, Mr. Ilahi voiced concerns over the undue influence exerted by the ICC and BCCI to shift the tournament from Pakistan to neutral venues without justification. Under Mr. Ilahi's leadership, the PSCF is committed to promoting global sporting events that foster unity, peace, and cultural understanding.

Mr. Ilahi expressed his alarm over the ICC’s impartiality, specifically pointing to Mr. Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary and ICC Chairman. He noted the conflict of interest that arose from Shah’s dual role, accusing him of letting politics influence decisions about Pakistan cricket. "This undermines the ICC's neutrality and raises serious questions about the fairness of its decisions," he said.

Mr. Ilahi also highlighted the camaraderie between Indian and Pakistani players, despite political differences. "Our players share a deep respect for one another, both on and off the field," he added, urging that cricket should be a bridge for unity, not division.

The Chairman called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Government of Pakistan to resist the biased decisions of the ICC and BCCI. "Pakistan has always been ready to play in India, yet India's refusal to play in Pakistan tarnishes the spirit of the game. The PCB and government must take a firm stand to secure Pakistan's right to host international tournaments," he said.

Mr. Ilahi reiterated that sports should rise above politics, serving as a platform for peace and mutual understanding. He urged the ICC to uphold fairness and integrity in all its decisions to protect the true spirit of cricket.