PSX turns bearish, loses 1,308 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,308.72 points, a negative change of 1.13 percent, closing at 114,860.69 points as compared to 116,169.41 points on the last trading day. A total of 1,252,980,316 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,470,661,659 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs62.722 billion against Rs66.628 billion on the last trading day. As many as 470 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 134 of them recorded gains and 297 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 39 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 151,921,663 shares at Rs1.88 per share, Pak Elektron with 107,502,606 shares at Rs38.11 per share and Cnergyico PK with 58,285,174 shares at Rs7.08 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs180.02 per share price, closing at Rs21,000.02, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs29.78 rise in its per share price to Rs789.88.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs89.97 per share, closing at Rs809.76, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs74.88 decline to close at Rs7,511.48.