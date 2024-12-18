PTI awaits Imran’s order to launch civil disobedience movement: Gandapur

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has again repeated the stance that the PTI’s civil disobedience movement will commence only after receiving instructions from the party’s founder Imran Khan. “We are fully ready to implement the movement based on Imran Khan’s directives,” Gandapur said while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday. He added that it would be carried out as soon as the orders were given. The CM also made it clear that the civil disobedience movement would only be triggered by Khan’s decision, reiterating that he would act in accordance with the instructions from the PTI founder.

The KP CM also expressed frustration over his recent inability to meet Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, in various cases. He revealed that when he attempted to meet the PTI leader at the jail, he was denied access, though he was the representative of the whole province.

“I was told that I was not allowed to meet,” he said, highlighting the restrictions placed on him despite his position as the representative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Also, a lower court in Islamabad on Tuesday maintained non-bailable arrest warrants of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur in an audio-leak case and adjourned the hearing. Additional District and Session Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar heard the case. The accused Ali Amin Gandapur and Asad Farooq didn’t appear before the court despite the summon notices due to which the judge maintained their arrest warrants. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till January 9.

It may be mentioned here that the aforesaid case was registered by Golra Police Station against Gandapur and others.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar High Court on Tuesday granted protective bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and barred his arrested in any case until January 16.

The bench, comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad, heard the protective bail application filed by Ali Amin Gandapur.

During the hearing, the Deputy Attorney General submitted a report detailing the legal cases against the chief minister. According to the report, 32 cases have been registered against Gandapur in Islamabad and 33 in Punjab.

The court approved the protective bail for the chief minister and instructed authorities not to arrest him in any of these cases until January 16.

The court also directed Ali Amin Gandapur to appear before the relevant courts.