PTI calls for Judicial Commission and dialogue to address political challenges

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party has reiterated its demand for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26. Following a meeting on Wednesday, the party expressed its willingness to engage in negotiations to resolve the nation’s ongoing challenges.

In its statement, PTI condemned the raids on the residences of its lawmakers and urged authorities to halt pressure tactics against members of the National and Provincial Assemblies.

The party emphasized the need for transparent accountability through a judicial commission to investigate the aforementioned incidents. It highlighted the formation of a negotiation committee by the PTI founder, reflecting the party’s positive intent and commitment to Pakistan’s progress.

Stressing the importance of political stability for national development, PTI reaffirmed its stance that dialogue remains the only viable solution to address the country’s political and economic crises. The statement concluded with a call for meaningful discussions to pave the way for stability and growth.