PTI forms negotiation committee, denies action against Sher Afzal: Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced that a committee led by Omar Ayub has been established to facilitate negotiations.

While speaking to journalists in Parliament, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated that the government had not initiated any contact regarding the proposed talks. He also clarified that no explanation had been sought from Sher Afzal Marwat, as he had not violated party policy with any statements.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his willingness to mediate between the government and opposition to ease political tensions.

“My office is always open to facilitate dialogue between the government and opposition to lower the political temperature in the country,” the NA speaker remarked.

He emphasized the importance of negotiations and described the previous day’s debate in the National Assembly as productive.