PTI leader accuses govt of seeking escape from talks

Imran Mukhtar
December 18, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday criticised the government functionaries for blaming the opposition party and its imprisoned founder Imran Khan for the failure to initiate a dialogue, arguing that the real obstacle was their own “nonsensical approach.”

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, in a statement, came down hard on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government for passing the buck onto his party for the stalemate in parleys.

His remarks came hours after PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah Khan said in the National Assembly that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended an invitation to the opposition party for talks but latter used a harsh tone instead of positively responding over it.

“Former prime minister Imran Khan opened the window for talks by presenting two reasonable demands and forming an empowered negotiation committee, demonstrating his commitment to finding a negotiated solution to the current crisis,” said PTI spokesperson.

He made it clear that PTI founder’s two demands including releasing political prisoners and constituting a judicial commission to probe violent incidents of May 9 and November 26 to bring the responsible ones to justice held the key to unlocking the door for a “constructive and meaningful dialogue.”

“Thus, the government should accept these demands forthwith, as confidence building measures (CBMs),” he added.

Sheikh Waqas categorically stated that PTI would not beg for dialogue, no matter what, as the responsibility lay with the power-wielders, adding that it was up to them to initiate talks. He warned that the impasse would not harm the power usurpers, but would instead plunge the country deeper into crisis.

He expressed his astonishment that the ruling coalition did not realise the gravity of the situation as instead of welcoming PTI leadership’s positive gesture, the government is using coercive tactics to stifle the dissenting voices. He accused the government for seeking an escape from the talks.

The PTI information secretary pointed out that right to peaceful assembly was a cornerstone of any democratic society. However, at D-Chowk, protesters were sprayed with bullets, resulting in killing a dozen people and hundreds injured.

While alleging Islamabad Police for the racial profiling of Pakhtuns, he stated that the government was hell-bent on sowing seeds of discord to cling to power, even at the cost of the country’s interests.

