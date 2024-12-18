Punjab announces winter vacations for schools from 20th

LAHORE - The Punjab government has officially announced winter vacations for schools across the province. A notification regarding the holidays has also been issued. According to Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, winter vacations will begin on December 20 and will continue until January 10. With the inclusion of the weekend holidays on January 11 and 12 (Saturday and Sunday), schools will reopen on Monday, January 13. This arrangement will provide students with a total of 24 days off from school. The decision has been made in light of the prevailing winter weather conditions in Punjab. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has decided to upgrade the status of Dyal Singh Library by extending children and women’s sections in the library. Sources told APP Secretary Archives Muhammad Khan Ranjha approved the upgradation of the library on Tuesday. According to the details, new and online books will also be kept in the library, and it will be made digital and online. Recently, a central digital library has been established at the Punjab Information Technology Board data centre to provide online access to full text eBooks.

, eJournals, e-Theses, online reference collections, Nobel laureate collections, documentaries, simulated videos and other local and international resources.

Noted journalist and Dyal Singh Library life member Saeed Akhtar told APP that in the modern and digital era, making the library digital would help understand it as a collection of information managed through associated services, where the information is stored in digital formats and accessible via computer networks.