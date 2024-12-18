Punjab govt to establish Forest Force to tackle timber theft

MULTAN - In a bid to combat the growing menace of timber theft, the Punjab government was working on a plan to establish a dedicated Forest Force in collaboration with the police and revenue department. The initiative was being taken to ensure timely punishment for timber thieves while protecting the province’s depleting forest resources.

According to official sources, divisional forest officers (DFOs) will be empowered with magisterial powers to punish offenders promptly. The measure was expected to address the persistent delays in the judicial process and reduce reliance on an overburdened court system.

Official sources revealed that cases of timber theft often take too long to resolve in courts, and even when verdicts were issued, police were slow to apprehend proclaimed offenders.

Additionally, the current low fines fail to act as a strong deterrent, further complicating efforts to stop illegal practice.

The proposed Forest Force will work along with the police to ensure timely action against offenders. It is also expected to introduce a stricter penalty system, making timber theft a high-risk activity. “Timely punishment is crucial to deterring such crimes,” said a senior official. However, Divisional Forest Officer Irum Munir, while speaking to APP, highlighted the various challenges faced by the forest department, especially in the Multan region. She stated that the Multan zone oversees forest land in Multan, Khanewal, and Lodhran districts.

“Currently, there are only 10 acres of completed plantations, and there has been no new plantation activity in this region during the current year,” she said.

Irum Munir pointed out that hundreds of timber theft cases remain pending in courts, despite 40 cases being decided in December alone. She stated that even after court decisions, many culprits remain at large due to delays in police action. “There is an urgent need for active police support to apprehend offenders,” she said.

The forest department was also grappling with a severe shortage of resources. She disclosed that the department lacks 50 percent of the required guards to effectively monitor forested areas, making it difficult to prevent theft.

She also hinted the importance of increasing manpower and resources to address this issue.

The Punjab government’s plan to introduce the Forest Force was seen as a much-needed reform to safeguard the province’s natural resources. By granting divisional forest officers enhanced powers, the government hopes to expedite the process of catching and punishing offenders, she concluded.