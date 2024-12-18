Punjab Police eliminate militants in DG Khan operations

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Punjab Police achieved a major breakthrough in combating crime and terrorism in two separate operations in Dera Ghazi Khan. The operations resulted in the elimination of two militants near the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border and the neutralization of another criminal in the Kala Police Station jurisdiction. In the first incident, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police conducted a joint operation in the Vahova Police Station area near Kotani Tal. Acting on intelligence, the team intercepted heavily armed militants planning attacks on sensitive installations in Punjab. The terrorists, armed with rockets and grenades, were neutralized after a fierce exchange of fire.

RPO Dera Ghazi Khan, Captain (Retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan, praised the operation, stating, “Our forces have demonstrated unparalleled valor in protecting the province from terrorism.” DPO Syed Ali, who visited the site post-operation, added, “This success sends a strong message to those intending harm—our resolve is unshakable.” In a separate incident, police engaged in an armed encounter with criminals in Moza Beat Shadan. During the operation, SHO Tahir Saleem sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder but is now stable. The notorious criminal Haq Nawaz, wanted for multiple heinous crimes, was killed. DPO Syed Ali commended SHO Tahir Saleem’s bravery and praised DSP Hammad Nabi’s leadership, which ensured the operation’s success. Ongoing search operations aim to apprehend remaining suspects. Citizens applauded Punjab Police for their commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring a safer environment for the region.

Non-custom paid goods worth Rs8.06 million seized

In a significant crackdown against smuggling, Sakhi Sarwar police seized non-custom paid goods worth PKR 8.06 million during vehicle inspections,here on Tuesday. Police said an acting on the tip off, the team inspected various vehicles and recovered non-custom paid goods including 44 cartons of foreign cigarettes, 50 bags of powdered milk, various quantities of betel nuts, gutka and other items worth Rs.8.06m. All confiscated goods have been handed over to customs authorities for further legal action. DSP Saddar Syed Hammad Nabi said that strict measures were implementing to curb smuggling and protect the national economy. DPO Syed Ali reiterated that eliminating smuggling remains a top priority for the district police and commended the efforts of the police team for their successful operation. The police vowed to continue such actions to dismantle networks involved in smuggling and ensure economic stability,he concluded.