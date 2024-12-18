Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Punjab revises winter vacation schedule for schools

5:19 PM | December 18, 2024
The Punjab government has issued a revised notification for winter vacations in all schools across the province, changing the previously announced dates.

According to the updated schedule, winter vacations will now begin on December 23, 2024, instead of December 20. The holidays will continue until January 10, 2025, with all schools set to reopen on January 13, 2025.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Education Minister confirmed that both public and private schools are required to observe the winter holidays as per the revised notification.

The change comes a day after the initial notification, ensuring that the new schedule is uniformly implemented across the province.

