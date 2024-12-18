Rawalpindi Ring Road: Project cost escalates by 40pc to Rs32.9b

ISLAMABAD - The cost of the much delayed and controversy-marred Rawalpindi Ring Road project has escalated by 40 percent to Rs.32,997.054 million in three years, it has been learnt. The cost has escalated mainly due to increase in the scope of work and the application of Market Rate System (MRS) 2022. According to the documents exclusively available with The Nation, the cost of the Rawalpindi Ring road project has risen from Rs.23,606.214 million (original PC-I) approved in 2021 to Rs.32,997.054 million (40% increase) in the revised PC-I.

Furthermore, the revised PC-I was submitted after a lapse of 2.5 years of original PC-I’s approval. This delay also caused escalation in the cost of items and resulted in increased cost of the project. The ministry has sought justification from the sponsors for not carrying out proper design at the time of submission of original PC-I and delay in execution of project which caused the time and cost overrun, according to the documents.

The original project PC-I was considered by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in its meeting on 22 November 2021 and recommended the project for consideration of the ECNEC at a cost of Rs. 23,606.214 million, to be funded by the government of Punjab. On February 4, 2022, the Housing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering (HUD & PHED) Department of the government of Punjab issued an amended administrative approval for the project, increasing the cost to Rs. 26,969.971 million. This adjustment was made due to the application of the 1st Bi-Annual MRS 2022, with the condition that there would be no change in the scope of work or quantities from the originally approved PC-I.

According to the documents, an increase in the scope of work has been recommended as the number of culverts increased from 33 to 49, underpasses/ subways increased from 4 to 10, bridges and flyovers increased from 19 to 26, utility ducts increased from 25 to 32, the Right of Way (RoW) fence increased from 251,248 running feet (Rft) to 255,840 Rft, the length of guard railings increased from 196,800 Rft to 229,600 Rft, and the length of New Jersey barriers has been increased from 72,000 Rft to 137,760 Rft. Rawalpindi Ring Road (R3) is a 38.3 Km long main carriageway from Banth (N-5) to Thalian (M-2). The revised project envisages construction of 6 lane access-controlled Rawalpindi Ring Road. The alignment of the Rawalpindi Ring Road originates from National Highway (N-5) at Baanth (District Rawalpindi) crosses through Chakbeli Road, Adiyala Road, Chakri Road and terminates at Motorway M-2 at Thallian Interchange. A total of 8,992.32 kanals of land will be acquired for the project. Out of total 8,992.32 kanals of land to be acquired, 90.7% (8,161.03 kanals) is in Tehsil Rawalpindi and 9.3% (831.29 janals) in Tehsil Gujar Khan. The scope of work also includes construction of five grade separated interchanges, 12 high level river bridges, 12 bridges on nullah/ road/ IC, one railway bridge near Baanth, 11 overpass/ flyover, 10 subways, and 49 box culverts. Additionally, fencing will be installed on both sides of the Right of Way (ROW), along with toll plazas and weigh stations. The ROW will span 90 meters.

The original project PC-I was considered by CDWP in its meeting on 22 November 2021 and recommended the project for consideration of the ECNEC at a cost of Rs. 23,606.214 million, to be funded by the government of Punjab, with the direction that a committee under the Chairmanship of Additional Secretary, Ministry of Communications with members comprising Member (Planning) NHA, Commissioner Rawalpindi/ PD (RRR), Member (Engineering), Capital Development Authority (CDA) will finalize a detailed plan for the merger of Rawalpindi Ring Road traffic on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) and its further flow towards other motorways/ highways falling under the jurisdiction of NHA and CDA. The National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) has recommended that the enforcement of the said RRR be handed over to NHMP as the instant road connects to Federal Motorways (M-1 and M-2). The road has been designed for a maximum speed of 120 kph. The Right of Way would be 90 meters; three lanes either side. There will be five interchanges; Baanth (N-5), Maira Mohra (Chakbeli Road), Khasala (Adyala Road), Kohlian Parrh (Chakri Road), and Thalian (M-2).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has asked the sponsors to inform details of housing societies approved by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) along the alignment of the Rawalpindi Ring Road after issuance of authorization of the project by the ministry on 12 January 2022.

It further said that the sponsors will have to confirm that all environmental mitigation measures directed by the EPA Punjab have been taken and will be complied with during construction of the project. The executing agency intends to complete the project in the current financial year.