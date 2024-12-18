Remittances to surpass $35b as economy gains momentum: Finance Minister

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced on Wednesday that remittances are expected to exceed $35 billion in the current fiscal year (FY24-25).

Speaking at a pivotal Economic Coordination Committee meeting in the capital, the minister highlighted recent positive developments in the economy, attributing the progress to key reforms introduced by the government.

“The economy has taken the right path due to the crucial and timely measures implemented,” he stated.

Aurangzeb noted several milestones, including a current account surplus after nearly a decade, a revival in the export sector, and inflation dropping to its lowest level in six years.

He also emphasized the importance of maintaining the policy rate at 13 percent for economic stability.

The finance minister reported an increase in business confidence, evidenced by a five percent rise in cement sales.

Expressing optimism, he reiterated the government’s commitment to continuing its journey of economic reform and stability.