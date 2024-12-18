Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Reportage Empire Properties and Riverview Golf Club Forge Landmark Partnership with Exclusive MOU

Web Desk
11:05 PM | December 18, 2024
Business

Reportage Empire Properties has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Riverview Golf Club, Jhelum, Cantt formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed during the recent Open House Jhelum event.

This partnership offers an extraordinary benefit for property buyers by providing a lifetime free membership to the prestigious Riverview Golf Club with every property purchase from Reportage Empire Properties. This exclusive offer is a first in the region and merges high-end real estate with premier leisure facilities.

As one of the largest developers in the UAE, Reportage Empire Properties is dedicated to bringing international living standards to Pakistan. With over 50 projects in more than 15 countries, the company aims to create unparalleled living experiences while attracting significant investments that contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth.

"The signing of this MOU marks a milestone for both sectors," said Raja Faisal Iftikhar, President of Reportage Empire Properties. "We are excited to offer our clients not just a home, but a lifestyle that includes exclusive access to one of the finest golf clubs in the region."

Web Desk

Business

