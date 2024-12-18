Rescue 1122 station inaugurated in Kot Sultan

LAYYAH - A new Rescue 1122 station was inaugurated in Kot Sultan, a development aimed at enhancing emergency response services for the local population. The station was officially opened by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Asghar, alongside Assistant Commissioner Haris Hameed, in a ceremony held in the Kot Sultan area of District Layyah. Assistant Commissioner Haris Hameed cut the ribbon to mark the inauguration. Speaking at the event, he emphasized the importance of the new facility, stating, “The establishment of the Rescue 1122 station will provide essential services to the residents of Kot Sultan. It will ensure immediate assistance in emergencies, significantly improving response times and saving lives.” Local officials, community members, and rescue staff attended the ceremony, expressing their appreciation for the initiative. The new station is expected to address a longstanding need for accessible and efficient emergency services in the area, reflecting the government’s commitment to public welfare and safety.