Rs80m corruption scandal hits Lahore police

LAHORE - Lahore DIG (Operations) on Tuesday dismissed at least 10 officials of the ‘state-of-the-art’ patrolling unit, the Dolphin Squad, from their service on the charges of corruption, police sources said. According to an internal inquiry report, SP Dolphin Zohaib has also been accused of negligence and corruption. An inquiry committee constituted to probe the mega corruption scandal also sent the report against SP Dolphin Zohaib to Punjab Police Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar. According to the inquiry report, SP concerned has been accused f negligence and his involvement in corruption had also been pointed out. Further inquiries and legal action are expected. The officials were dismissed following the inquiry report that found the 10 officers and officials, including one SP of the Dolphins, involved in corruption. They include Sub-Inspector Nasir Khan, ASI Shahid, Sakhawat Constable, Hamza, Amanat, Naqash and Irfan, among others. It is worth mentioning here that recently a corruption scandal worth crores of rupees had come to light in the Dolphin Squad. According to the inquiry report, Rs.200 million funds were released for the repair of motorcycles and vehicles of the Dolphin Squad, of which Rs.80 million were embezzled. Procurement and MT officers were also involved in it. The report said that the officers violated the PEPRA rules for repairing motorcycles and vehicles and purchased defective parts.