SACM emphasizes on digitization of public service provision

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Tordher, has emphasized the complete digitization of the public service delivery process so that people can benefit from easier registration and other service-related obligations in this sector.

He expressed these views while presiding over a performance review meeting of the Directorate of Industries and Commerce at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Director General (DG) Industries, Hasan Abid, Deputy Secretary of Industries, Aizazullah, and other officers. The meeting reviewed the progress towards achieving the targets set for improving the professional performance of the department.

The SACM was informed that the data for 854 godowns in the province has been compiled, and powers for their registration at the local level have been delegated.

It was also shared that a bill to declare the brick kiln business an industry has been approved, and awareness campaigns are being conducted at the district level to bring them into the registration system.

Similarly, data for 885 stone crushers has been collected across the province. Under the Boilers Act, 167 boilers have been inspected from July to November 2024, with revenue of Rs. 3.436 million collected from them.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Karim Tordher said that the industries sector is crucial for public services and that it provides services to the public through its local structure in every district. He emphasized the need to modernize the sector in line with new dimensions and trends to maintain its relevance and further improve its services.

The Special Assistant also suggested that amendments be made to the proposed rules for the registration of crushing plants to classify them based on their production capacity.

Additionally, the SACM was briefed on the proposed amendments to various outdated laws relating to the industry. He was informed that the Law Department has been approached to determine whether corporate social responsibility falls under federal or provincial jurisdiction, and a response is expected soon.

The Special Assistant directed the Directorate General of Industries and Commerce to provide facilities and services to the public in line with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public agenda and to intensify efforts to achieve the set goals as soon as possible.