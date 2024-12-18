Salman Ali Agha spins magic, restricts South Africa to 239-9

PAARL - Salman Ali Agha’s four-wicket haul helped Pakistan restrict South Africa to an average total despite Heinrich Klaasen’s anchoring half-century in the first ODI here at the Boland Park on Tuesday. Opting to bat first, the home side managed to accumulate 239/9 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to an important fifth-wicket partnership between Klaasen and skipper Aiden Markram. The hosts got off to a flying start to their innings with openers Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi adding 70 runs for the first wicket inside 10 overs.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha then turned the tide in Pakistan’s favour by taking four wickets in quick succession and had reduced South Africa to 88/4 in 13.4 overs. Following the slump, wicketkeeper batter Klaasen joined Markram in the middle and together they raised an astounding recovery. The duo batted sensibly against a momentum-filled Pakistan’s bowling attack to add 73 runs for the fifth-wicket. The budding partnership culminated with Markram’s dismissal off Saim Ayub in the 32nd over. The skipper scored a gutsy 35 off 54 balls and hit only one boundary.

Meanwhile, Klaasen then put together one-sided partnerships with Marco Jansen (10) and Andile Phehlukwayo (one) before Shaheen Shah Afridi drew curtains on his gritty knock in the 45th over. He remained the top-scorer for South Africa with an anchoring 86 off 97 deliveries, laced with seven fours and two sixes. Tailender Kagiso Rabada and Ottneil Baartman then added valuable runs at the backend, scoring 11 and 10 not out, respectively. Agha led Pakistan’s bowling charge with 4/32 in his four overs, followed by Abrar Ahmed with two wickets, while Shaheen and Saim bagged one apiece.