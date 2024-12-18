SCCI urges govt to set up modern lab for testing of honey

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fazal Moqeem Khan has called on the government to establish a state-of-the-art laboratory for honey testing in Peshawar, along with an industrial unit for packaging and processing, to facilitate exporters.

Additionally, he called for assistance to be provided to honey exporters for obtaining certification, a reduction in fees, and the simplification of the registration process.

Fazal Moqeem made these demands during a seminar titled “Highlighting Impediments and Problems in Export and the Way Forward for the Development of the Honey Sector,” organized by the SCCI in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at the Chamber House on Tuesday. The seminar was attended by SCCI office-bearers Jalil Jan, Shehryar Khan, SCCI ex-presidents Malik Niaz, Faiz Muhammad, members of the executive committee, TDAP officials, as well as honey dealers and exporters.

Moqeem said that SCCI is working to provide the best facilities for honey exporters and shopkeepers. He informed attendees that, in the current fiscal year, the Chamber has included handmade carpets, honey, furniture, precious stones, jewellery, and industrial mining in its Annual Development Program (ADP). Efforts are underway for the development of these sectors, and today’s event for honey exporters is the first step in this initiative, he added.

The SCCI president emphasized the need for continued collaboration with stakeholders in the honey sector, stressing the importance of taking pragmatic steps to provide honey exporters with access to international markets and promote the export of this important sector.

He assured honey exporters and shopkeepers that the SCCI would prioritize addressing all their issues and urged TDAP to organize awareness sessions on registration, licensing, packaging, and quality control.

During the session, TDAP officials agreed with the proposals put forward by the SCCI president, as well as the suggestions from the businessmen and exporters involved in the honey sector. They assured full support to exporters and shopkeepers for the promotion of the honey sector.

Earlier, the seminar featured presentations by Khalid Rafiq from the Honeybee Research Institute in Islamabad, Muhammad Younas from the Agriculture Research Institute at Tarnab Farm, Peshawar, Smeda Provincial Chief Rashid Aman, and Deputy Director of TDAP, Ayaz. They highlighted the hurdles and challenges in promoting the honey sector.

Director General of TDAP, Athar Khokar, and the Commercial Consular at the Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah, Sadia Khan, also addressed the session via an online link. At the end of the seminar, SCCI chief distributed certificates to the participants.