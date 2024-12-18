Shaukat Khanum Hospital’s campaign launched

LAHORE - Shaukat Khanum Hospital’s campaign was launched Tuesday to celebrate 30 years of serving humanity.

Shaukat Khanum was the first dedicated cancer hospital in the country with all diagnostic and therapeutic facilities under one roof. There were multiple challenges in the beginning and many said this hospital won’t be able to survive if it provides free of charge cancer treatment to over 75% of patients but the hospital’s journey continues with the support of its well-wishers. Since 1994, the hospital has spent Rs102 billion to fund free cancer treatment.

Over 30 years, the hospital has provided 1 million chemotherapy sessions. The hospital brought Pakistan’s first PET-CT scanner in 2010 and became the first to start training of healthcare professionals in many different fields. The hospital also established Punjab’s first population-based cancer registry that also feeds data to the WHO Globocan (Global Cancer Observatory Report). The hospital urged people to support the completion of the third Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Karachi.