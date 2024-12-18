TDAP DG visits Hyderabad

KARACHI - To address trade facilitation and Hyderabad EXPO Centre pending matters, Director General of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Aasim Tiwana, accompanied by Yasir Farooqui, Coordinator Trade Facilitation Division (TFD), visited Hyderabad.

The purpose of the visit was to deliberate on strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the trade facilitation infrastructure in Hyderabad Sub-region. The delegation engaged in a high-level meeting with the Commissioner of Hyderabad, Bilal Memon, which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Zain-ul-Abedin Memon, and Salahuddin Abbasi, Incharge of TDAP’s Hyderabad Sub-Regional Office.

The proceedings commenced with a detailed briefing by Aasim Tiwana on TDAP’s vision for the future development of trade infrastructure in Hyderabad aligned with national development priorities. Highlighting the significance of the Expo Centre Hyderabad, the DG underlined the need for a more strategically located and larger facility to meet the growing demands of trade and commerce in the region. He elaborated on TDAP’s plan to relocate the Expo Centre and construct a new TDAP Hyderabad Office, along with residential accommodations for its officers, at a more suitable and spacious site.

To materialize this vision, the DG requested the allocation of 10 acres of land under a 99-year lease. Various location options were reviewed during the meeting, leading to a consensus on two potential sites—one near Hyderabad Airport Road and the other at Ganjotakar. It was agreed that a physical inspection of the proposed locations would be conducted to finalize the site for the new Expo Centre.

During the discussions, the DG also addressed broader trade and commerce-related matters, including sector-specific activities in the Hyderabad Division, trade facilitation initiatives, and opportunities for regional development. Emphasis was placed on strengthening TDAP’s collaboration with district authorities to advance trade-related initiatives.

To ensure effective follow-up, it was decided that the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-II) and the Incharge of TDAP’s Hyderabad Sub-Regional Office would hold monthly meetings to review progress and submit regular reports to the relevant quarters especially DG Sindh (TDAP), DG TFD (TDAP) and Commissioner Hyderabad.

Tiwana conveyed his appreciation to the Commissioner of Hyderabad for his steadfast support and commitment to facilitating TDAP’s initiatives to bolster trade and economic development in the region.

In a separate engagement, the DG held a meeting with the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Hyderabad Range, Tariq Dharejo, to discuss security arrangements for visiting trade delegations. The DG emphasized that ensuring a secure environment for both local and international trade activities remain a top priority for TDAP.

These meetings underscore TDAP’s unwavering commitment to fostering trade development and regional economic growth. The proposed relocation of the Expo Centre Hyderabad marks a pivotal step toward positioning the city as a dynamic hub for trade and commerce, reflecting TDAP’s vision for sustainable and inclusive economic progress in line with national development initiatives and needs.