Wednesday, December 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tributes paid to renowned actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi

9th death anniversary

Tributes paid to renowned actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi
NEWS WIRE
December 18, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE  - The 9th death anniversary of renowned actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi was observed here and across the country on Tuesday. Kamal Ahmed Rizvi was born in 1930 in the Indian state of Bihar. He is celebrated for his multifaceted talents as a director, actor, translator and playwright, who rose to prominence through his iconic portrayal of ‘Alif Noon’ in the drama series of PTV. Kamal Ahmed Rizvi also authored literature for children and took charge of the publications ‘Bachon Ki Duniya’ and ‘Taleem-o-Tarbiyat.’

He died on this day in 2015.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1734410456.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024